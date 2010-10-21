Thursday, October 21, 2010
NPR Should Have Booted Williams for His Fraudulent Liberalism
Earl Ofari Hutchinson
Former NPR analyst Juan Williams should been canned at NPR for his silly, bigoted crack about Muslims making him nervous. But NPR if it had the ounce of integrity and fairness that it incessantly brags about should have dumped Williams a long time ago for his equally great offense. And that’s his two decade con job as a liberal, civil rights expert and even supporter. Williams never missed a chance to boast about his two decades plus stint with the liberal Washington Post and tout his track record of authoring books on the civil rights movement. Williams sold himself as a man that backed even championed the civil rights struggles of the past and that his sworn mission was to accurately and instructively chronicle that struggle. Here are some of his titles that he used to sell his self-serving title as Mr. Civil Rights sold as Mr., civil rights expert, Eyes on the Prize: America's Civil Rights Years, 1954-1965.Thurgood Marshall: American Revolutionary, This Far by Faith: Stories from the African American Religious Experience, I'll Find a Way or Make One : A Tribute to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, My Soul Looks Back in Wonder: Voices of the Civil Rights Experience among others.
But Williams was a fraud. That was more than apparent in the clashes that I had with him on Fox when he instantly assumed the requisite attack dog role and jumped all over any criticism made of some of the dumbest inanities from black conservatives. That was a consistent pattern with Williams. Front himself off as a Dr. Jekyll moderate, thoughtful, and balanced commentator that strived for fair and accurate analysis of issues on NPR. And then quickly transform himself into a raving take-no-prisoner right leaning Mr. Hyde on Fox bashing Obama, civil rights leaders, and shilling the GOP line on race.
But Williams couldn’t have gotten away with this con job without the wink and nod complicity of NPR, maybe the better word is disingenuousness. NPR officials certainly were not clueless about Williams two faced con. There he was for all to see shaking and nodding his head in agreement with every conservative flack that paraded across the stage on the O’Reilley show and other conservative gab fests on Fox. His confrontational hit style on Fox fit in neatly with the tone, temper and rabid right echo chamber sound box of the network.
No, NPR knew exactly what Williams represented and stood for, and it was not balance, moderation, and certainly not liberalism. Williams, though, served a purpose for NPR. The networks has sweated for years and at times have been scared stiff by the conservative hit pack that’s had the network squarely in its sights keeping a hawk like watch for any hint of a “liberal bias.” Williams was there answer, and in some ways there protective cover. After all, how could a guy who routinely flashes across Fox be accused of spouting liberal biased views on NPR?
NPR needed Williams far more than he needed them. He was their perfect cover. That is until he became a liability. The hard truth though is that Williams’ phony liberal front was and should have been a liability from the start. The pity is it took an outrageous, bigoted crack by him for NPR to do what it should have done a long time ago. And that’s give him the boot.
Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. He hosts a nationally broadcast political affairs radio talk show on Pacifica and KTYM Radio Los Angeles.Follow Earl Ofari Hutchinson on Twitter: http://twitter.com/earlhutchinson
3 comments:
Hmmmm...sounds like Hutch is jealous. Obviously doesn't like Williams. I would rather someone say what he is thinking instead of thinking what he perhaps, shouldn't say. And don't take my comment out of context.
What Hutchinson thinks if bigoted may not be to me.
I find it interesting though that in NPR's initial release they cited Juan's comments 'on O'Reilly Monday night'. Now it is 'the repeated' comments. Sounds like someone is backpeddaling.
Oh and by the way Hutch, who is your 'porch negro' now? Juan was the only black on-air at NPR.
So much for diversity.
This article is a bunch of crap. It's a strech to say this man is nationally acclaimed. I ask " to whom " Doug Denehie, Ocean Springs, Ms.
Juan Williams IS Uncle Ruckus
Aaron McGruder's cartoon "The Boondocks", has a character named "Uncle Ruckus".
Uncle Ruckus is a dark-skinned older Black man who hates Black people and loves White people. Uncle Ruckus wakes up in the morning and thanks the White man for sending a lovely day and despises anything Black people do whether good or bad.
Good old Juan can now shuck-n-jive and jigg as much as he wants while he attacks the First Lady, the President, and sits by grinning as the F0x racists bash Black people.
IMHO, Williams is a typical "porch n****" willing to do the shilling, for his 30 pieces, for a bunch whose stated goal to to destroy President Obama.
His hard work has finally paid off with him getting getting his own big time tv show on Fox. He will be the the Fox useful idiot until he says something that they don't like after which he will be kicked to the curb faster that you can say porch.
Juan is just a despicable excuse for a black man, another Crab in the Barrel who sells himself on a tv network that disrespect black people and the President, of whom he is obviously jealous.
BTW, since when does writing a few books give him civil right creds?
