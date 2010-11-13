The Hutchinson Political Report: Exclusive Interview with Progressive House Congr...

A hard hitting news and commentary blog on race and politics in America. The Hutchinson Political Report features weekly commentary on hot button national issues by political analyst Earl Ofari Hutchinson.
Captain Jeff Lewis, Baxter County Sheriff's Office, Chief Deputy, in Mountain Home, Arkansas calls President Obama a "spineless wonder" in social website.Captain Lewis posted these disrespectful comments on the social network policelink.com about President Barak Obama...."Send Obama to the front line and let him personally lead the unarmed officers. It would only take about 2 seconds for that spineless wonder to make a bee line back to the rose garden."http://policelink.monster.com/news/articles/151358-obama-keep-us-agents-disarmed-in-mexico?comment_page=5This is his profile page on policelink.comhttp://policelink.monster.com/member/Baxter2
It's funny because Captain Jeff Lewis is responsible for obtaining federal law enforcement grants for the Baxter County Sheriff's Office and he makes these kind of comments about President Obama. Wow talk about pissing in your post toasties.
