Sunday, November 21, 2010

The Hutchinson Political Report: Why Carville Won’t Apologize to Obama for his Ball...

The Hutchinson Political Report: Why Carville Won’t Apologize to Obama for his Ball...: "Earl Ofari Hutchinson Not surprisingly the always dependable controversial quotable especially when it come to knocking President Obama D..."
Posted by at

1 comment:

Robocop said...

Shane Whitehead, under the profile name Coshane220, a Sergeant with the Boone County, Illinois Sheriff's office posted these comments about blacks and females in the policelink.com website

"In my area, being a black man or a woman (black or white) is an added benefit. It's very hard to get hired on at the bigger departments around here if you are a white male! I'm not bitter, (I don't have to be) thats just the reality. Heck, the department heads will evencome out and say it if they are in the right mood!"

http://policelink.monster.com/topics/84281-is-it-hard-for-women-to-get-a-job/posts?page=1

4:39 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)